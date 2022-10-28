Interior alterations
MEDICAL: 715 Coolidge St., description, minimal modifications to update Building A; applicant and contractor, Skeeter Contractors; $200,000.
MEDICAL: 715 Coolidge St., description, tenant improvement and small addition to Building B; applicant and contractor, Skeeter Contractors; $600,000.
MEDICAL: 1600 Camellia Blvd., description, construction of dental office in Building D; applicant, Ritter Maher Architects; contractor, Kent Design Build; $900,000.
CHURCH: 112 Republic Ave., Suite A; description, adding walls; applicant, Acadiana Church of Christ; contractor, self-contracting; $850.
CHURCH: 300 W. Alexander St., description, construction of a 500-square-foot adoration chapel for St. Leo The Great Catholic Church; applicant, NMF Architecture; contractor, BECC Enterprises; $150,000.
New commercial
CONVENIENCE STORE: 2275 S. Richfield Road, Duson, description, steel gas canopy for More 4 Less; applicant and contractor, Goodone Enterprises; $80,000.
New residential
114 Millie Park Drive: WTH Construction, $203,130.
115 Club View Drive: homeowner, $175,000.
124 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $197,460.
201 Muscadine Lane: DSLD, $213,300.
209 Adry Lane: Manuel Builders, $197,010.
411 Sunshine Rise Drive, Broussard: Shivers Brothers Construction, $191,000.
408 Sunshine Rise Drive, Broussard: Shivers Brothers Construction, $212,000.
101 Sleepy View Drive, Broussard: Shivers Brothers Construction, $223,000.
209 Canary Palm Way, Broussard: Van Alan Homes, $383,021.
107 Sugar Cane Palm Circle, Broussard: Baudoin Custom Homes, $420,000.