A small fire at Evangeline Maid Bakery Thursday morning shouldn't have a major impact on Acadiana's sandwich outlook.
The iconic bakery at 720 W. Simcoe St. sustained damage to equipment and the roof after an exhaust blower from one of the ovens malfunctioned, according to General Manager Farley Painter.
"It wasn't a robust fire," Painter said. "But it did have some embers on the roof that caused a little 12-foot section of our roof to kind of melt there, so the fire department was notified and came out."
An employee noticed heavy smoke emitting from one of the ovens around 4 a.m. Thursday. Staff was able to extinguish the fire inside of the bakery but requested assistance from the Lafayette Fire Department with the exterior damage.
No injuries were reported.
"It didn't take them long to extinguish it," said Alton Trahan, spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department. "But we were on scene for about an hour and a half, and that was basically to exhaust the smoke and try to find out where the seed of it was."
The bakery shut down for a few hours Thursday morning as management and firefighters assessed the damage and inspected the rest of the bakery's equipment to ensure it was functioning safely.
"From a good response by the employee and a good response from the fire department, we were able to mitigate the situation so it didn't become a big situation," Painter said.
Painter doesn't anticipate a shortage of Evangeline Maid bread as a result of the fire, which impacted one of the ovens used to bake buns.
Evangeline Maid products that will be delivered to grocery stores Friday morning had been baked prior to the fire. Employees were baking bread for Saturday's delivery at the time of the fire.
"With what we have, we feel pretty confident to be able to meet the demands for the Saturday morning deliveries from what we're seeing right now," Painter said. "We haven't done a total assessment of damage yet, but we're feeling pretty confident."
Painter didn't have an estimate as of midday Thursday on how much damage the bakery sustained during the fire.
Evangeline Maid bread has long been a staple in Acadiana. The brand celebrated 100 years in 2019.
"We've been inundated with calls from the community and well wishes and stuff," Painter said. "We will have their beloved Evangeline Maid products on the market. There will be no disruption. We appreciate all the concern and support within the community."