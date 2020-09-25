New commercial

5G SMALL CELL: 113 Representative Row, Lafayette; AT&T Mobility, owner; Mastec Network Solutions, applicant and contractor; $0.

5G SMALL CELL: 1347 Savoy Road, A, Youngsville; AT&T Mobility, owner; Mastec Network Solutions, applicant and contractor; $0.

RESTAURANT: 2301 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; South La. Property Group LLC, owner; Andy's Frozen Custard, applicant: M&M Builders Inc., contractor; $1,200,000.

Commercial additions/alterations

SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 401 Broadmoor Blvd., Lafayette; Lafayette Parish School Board, owner; description, 10-classroom addition — detached building; James O. Ziler, applicant; Southern Constructors LLC, contractor; $2,174,350.

SALON/SPA: 1042 Camellia Blvd., Suite 1 and 18, Lafayette; Crescent Property Partners LLC, owner; description, Hue Salon; Skye Collins, applicant and tenant; self, contractor; $35,748.

CHURCH: 1830 W. University Ave., Lafayette; Key of the Kingdom Church, owner and applicant; description, take down walls — church/coffee shop; TMR Construction, contractor; $50,000.

OTHER: 124 Curran Lane, A-2, Lafayette; Crush Nutrition, owner; description, smoothie/nutritional beverage bar; Julio E. Nunez, applicant; self, contractor; $3,000.

New houses

307 Redfern St., Lafayette; LWL Builders LLC; $270,000.

309 Redfern St., Lafayette; LWL Builders LLC; $288,000.

113 Santander Drive, Youngsville; Leon Clayton Enterprises LLC; $346,500.

210 Lovely Road, Duson; Manuel Builders; $171,000.

500 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $184,500.

412 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $189,000.

114 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $193,500.

604 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $171,000.

215 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $211,500.

125 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $252,000.

314 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $270,000.

117 Horizon Lane, Lafayette; Chazlyn Zeno; $189,000.

109 Wilmington St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $265,500.

113 Lillian St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $287,690.

203 Ivory Palm Way, Broussard; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $261,461.

Acadiana Business Today: Phase 2 of Bottle Arts Lofts project to include four-story, 67,000-square-foot building

View comments