GL's Mongolian Grill, a Mongolian and sushi restaurant located in the former Coyote Blues building, will open Saturday.
The 8,356-square-feet building at 5741 Johnston St. is owned by Jin Zhu Fang and her family, who immigrated to New York City from China in 2000 and then moved to Acadiana in 2005.
She and her husband started New China Grill Buffet, 1910 Veterans Memorial Drive in Abbeville, over 14 years ago and took the first step at expanding in late June when it bought the building for $1.63 million from Bitt Investments, court records show.
The restaurant will have an open grill and kitchen to allow diners to watch their food being cooked. It will also serve sushi.
"We wanted to focus on making good, healthier food with more vegetables and fish," Fang said. "There's no fried foods. We want it to be tasty, too, so people can enjoy without worrying about diet or gaining weight."
The restaurant will employ 10-15.
Coyote Blues was occupied the building for 14 years before closing two year ago. Before that it was a Red Lobster after first opening as a Mexican restaurant.
