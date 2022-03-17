If a grocery store can return to downtown Lafayette, it’s going to take a creative effort by several agencies to get it done.
Two architects with The Municipal project at the old federal courthouse downtown answered the question of another grocery store during Wednesday’s Downtown Lunch N Learn event. It came after the closure of the Handy Stop Market & Café, which closed last month after being open for about two years, and getting another one is not easy.
Just take the average price of real estate, he noted. In downtown, it’s about $15-$20 per square foot. Grocery stores, he noted, are often seeking to pay $5-$6 a square foot.
“You just can’t snap your fingers and say, ‘Look at what a great downtown we have. Come do a grocery store,” said architect Dyke Nelson, a partner in The Municipal, which will have 68 units and may have its first residents moving in next week. “It really does take a lot of lobbying and a lot of money.”
Could more residents living downtown help push it along? More rooftops will help. About 180 units are either under construction or planned.
Developer Stephen Ortego announced a project on Congress Street near the Lafayette Parish Library that would include another 29 units and unveiled renderings of The Cayenne project, which will feature about 40 units and some commercial space across the street from the Vermilion Lofts.
“Always willing to entertain the conversation,” said DDA head Anita Begnaud. “I think the answer is grocery stores are still looking to see what happens with residential. It’s all about rooftops. They’re all watching these rooftops being built. That’s really the question as far as I know.”