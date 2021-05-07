Consumer spending skyrocketed in March in Lafayette Parish as the total amount of taxable sales recorded was the highest amount for any month on record.
Sales fell just short of $698 million for the month, eclipsing the previous high mark in December 2014 and other holiday-related spending times of the year, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. With recent stimulus checks from the federal government and coronavirus restrictions lifted statewide, spending surged 19% compared to a year ago and 17.6% compared to two years ago.
Spending was up nearly 30% or more in the smaller municipalities.
“It’s clear from these numbers as operating restrictions are eased and businesses re-open or expand their services, shoppers are ready to spend in Lafayette Parish,” says Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “Studies show that 80 percent of consumers feel more or as connected to their communities now compared to pre-pandemic. I hope that connection and community support continues to carry over into supporting local businesses to further fuel our economic recovery.”
Sales in the city of Lafayette reached $473.6 million, just shy of the $475 million recorded in December 2014 but a 37% increase from a year ago.
The smaller municipalities either set records or posted totals not seen since before the oil market slumped in 2015. Sales in Broussard topped $60 million for the first time since 2014, while Carencro — which had topped $30 million only twice — had more than $40 million in sales, nearly doubling its total from a year ago.
Youngsville topped $35 million in sales, the most in that city in a non-holiday spending month. Sales in Scott topped $27 million, a new record for that city, while Duson topped $3.7 million, its highest mark since 2018.
Sales in the incorporated areas topped $57 million, the most since 2014.
Other data point in the city of Lafayette include:
- Restaurants, now that some pandemic restrictions have been lifted, posted their best month ever with over $39 million in sales and a 30% jump from February.
- Bars and nightclubs posted $2.5 million in sales, almost 20% above February’s totals one of the biggest totals since the pandemic began.
- Apparel sales spiked to $22 million, nearly doubling February’s total and the highest in a non-holiday spending month in five years.
- Sales at car dealerships topped $35 million, the highest in almost three years.
- People items for their homes: Sales at furniture stores were at just under $1.89 million, the third-highest total on record, while appliance stores reported $800,000 in sales, the second-highest total recorded in three years.
- Home construction remains hot in the area, and sales at home construction stores reflected that. Sales at building material stores topped $35 million, the highest on record.
- Hotel/motel receipts topped $4.4 million, the most since sales spiked following the hurricanes in the Lake Charles area last year.