Now an accomplished writer, cartoonist, and graphic artist, Kody Chamberlain has chosen to remain in Lafayette since graduating from college here in 1997.

Most of his peers live in New York City or Los Angeles, or even Portland, Oregon or Austin,Texas, because they’re drawn to “the scene,” a community of other like-minded professionals to network and bounce ideas off each other. Chamberlain remains in Lafayette, and acknowledges that technology makes it an easier task than when he started out 20 years ago.

Chamberlain spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

Chamberlain's story starts with growing up not up thinking he was creative and not drawing until he was 18 when he took his first beginner art class as a freshman. Most artists start when they are small children, meaning he had some catching up to do.

He worked on his craft with a loving touch as he always enjoyed it. He even counsels others who come to him for advice to think about what they do in their spare time.

If they’re not doodling or drawing on a sketch pad, art may not be their forte. Chamberlain always has a sketch pad out, always doodling.

“I think the reason I eventually got good at this is because I enjoyed it," he said. "Natural ability without joy won’t lead to success.”

Watch this video that showcases Chamberlain's work from the 2019 Oscars.