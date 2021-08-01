The Hospital Service District No. 2 board of directors has appointed Dr. Derek J. Metoyer to serve on the Opelousas General Hospital Trust Authority board of trustees.
Metoyer, a family medicine physician, will replace Dr. Richard Tate, who recently retired. Metoyer is the owner/president of Metoyer Family Medical Corp. Inc., the medical clinic he opened in 1998.
Metoyer was raised in the 7th Ward in New Orleans. He completed his medical training from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed his internship and residency at Baton Rouge General’s family practitioner program, where he served as chief resident. He is an active medical staff member at Opelousas General Health System and serves as medical director of Elara Caring Home Health Agency. He served as chief of staff at Opelousas General from 2006 to 2010 and is a past chairman of the system medicine committee and past staff physician at Doctors Hospital of Opelousas. He serves on the board of the Central St. Landry Economic and Industrial Development District and is a member of the Louisiana and American Academy of Family Physicians. He served on the board of the St. Landry Parish Chamber of Commerce from 2007 to 2008.
Safety Management Systems, a division of Acadian Cos., has named Stacey Armand as sales and marketing writer.
She will plan and produce internal and external communications, assist in developing marketing materials and web content, write technical pieces, and support the executive group and operations with the development of communication pieces and presentations. The Natchitoches native is a graduate of Northwestern State University.