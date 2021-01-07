SchoolMint, the educational technology firm that announced its plans to relocate to Lafayette six months ago, has acquired a New Orleans-based tech company.
CEO Bryan MacDonald announced the company’s acquisition of Whetstone Education, which employs 25 people at its 10,000-square-foot building on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard. Whetstone specializes in teacher software and helps about 1,000 schools manage both weekly teacher coaching and annual teacher evaluation.
The acquisition will strengthen SchoolMint’s capabilities to help schools and districts attract, enroll and retain students, families and teachers, officials said in a Thursday announcement.
“Today’s teachers are being asked to do more than ever and do it in ways they never imagined,” MacDonald said. “Teacher burnout is at an all-time high. Whetstone helps address this challenge with 21st-century tools to support teachers with a coaching-centric positive classroom approach and equips them to transform teaching in a changing climate, including online and hybrid models.”
The move allows SchoolMint, which announced its plans in July to bring 178 jobs that pay an average salary of $74,200 to Lafayette, to further enhance its Strategic Enrollment Management program, which helps schools and districts strengthen and stabilize their year-over-year enrollment health by eliminating barriers to find best-fit schools and helping to create positive classroom environments.
The Whetstone toolset, said Whetstone CEO Libby Fischer, is beneficial in many school systems across the country that have gone virtual or are using a hybrid model.
“We are beyond excited to join the SchoolMint team,” Fischer said. “Whetstone and SchoolMint are aligned in the mission to ensure teachers are getting the support and tools they need to be successful. It’s exciting to join a team driven by innovating and transforming traditional K-12 administrative processes that impact the sustainability of schools and districts while also enriching the classroom experience for students and teachers.”
The move from SchoolMint, which services 10 million students and families with more than 16,000 schools across the country, expands its commitment to Louisiana. The company left Silicon Valley and chose to relocate to Lafayette after considering other sites in Texas, Tennessee, Florida and other states.
"We are definitely committed to Louisiana,” MacDonald said. “We were before, but I think this clearly shows that commitment. We’re excited about continuing to grow here and we love being able to continue to grow our footprint in both locations.”
SchoolMint is continuing to add staff despite working remotely since Thanksgiving due to the pandemic. It is up to 50 employees locally, MacDonald said, and by Monday it will add its 25th person to the staff in Lafayette and will look to add 10-15 more while having screened 1,300 applications, “which has been so impressive,” he said.
The Whetstone deal, he noted, will mean adding another 25 employees in the next few months.
“We really focus on three things: can we hire locally in Lafayette Parish and Acadiana and Louisiana?” said Tim Waldron, SchoolMint’s chief revenue officer. “Then we really try to target folks originally from Louisiana in another metro area and see if we can bring them back to the area. I just think there’s a huge opportunity brining folks back to the community and opening up what the community has to offer to others who aren’t aware of Lafayette.”
SchoolMint continues to look for a permanent home in Lafayette while leasing the former Waitr space in The Daily Advertiser building, 1100 Bertrand Drive. The staff may return to the space in the spring, MacDonald noted, while the company searches for a space around 15,000 square feet to house operations.
“We’ve seen a number of different properties, some of them smaller than that with an opportunity to expand,” he said. “Anything under 10,000 would be pretty hard because we would outgrow that space pretty quickly.”