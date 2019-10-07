Perficient Inc., a global digital transformation consulting firm with an office in downtown Lafayette, will hold a technology recruitment open house at 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at its office at 538 Jefferson St.

Perficient is seeking both entry-level and experienced IT professionals to expand software development services in Lafayette. Perficient plans to fill more than 70 positions, including QA consultants, ETL/data consultants and technical consultants, including software developers and solution architects.

The company, which currently employs about 75 people, is seeking to nearly double its workforce, officials said.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“As a trusted partner for enterprise-level businesses across North America, we’re seeking candidates to join our dynamic Layfayette team and share in our commitment to thrill our clients with innovative technology solutions,” Perficient general manager MaryBeth Ostasz said. “Our colleagues are valued contributors to our success, working across all facets of information technology, including project management, development, data management, and quality assurance. Candidates who join our team will have opportunities to enhance their current skills, develop new ones and become a part of something truly special.”

The Louisiana Economic Development office's FastStart program is working in partnership with the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and Louisiana Workforce Commission to support the event.

“Perficient plays a critical role in the continued growth of Louisiana’s IT Industry,” LED FastStart executive director Paul Helton said. “Perficient’s presence in Lafayette demonstrates confidence in the Louisiana workforce. Working with Louisiana’s higher education community, LED is committed to providing companies like Perficient with a world-class workforce. We are confident that the Acadiana Region can continue to support the Perficient team with skilled professionals for the leading IT opportunities of the future.”

The company’s Lafayette Delivery Center, part of a worldwide group of Perficient offices, delivers technical consulting solutions to leading companies.

“Perficient remains committed to growing their Lafayette Delivery Center with our exceptional local workforce and graduates from UL Lafayette and South Louisiana Community College,” LEDA President and CEO Gregg Gothreaux said. “The open house will provide job seekers with an intimate atmosphere to meet with Perficient staff to learn about the employment opportunities currently available with the company.”

All attendees are encouraged to register at perficientrecruitmentopenhouse.eventbrite.com.

Perficient serves customers throughout North America with information technology, management consulting and creative capabilities.