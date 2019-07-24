Zack McMath is president of the Acadiana Food Hub, which helps local food producers, caterers and budding restaurateurs.
I grew up in Lafayette and attended a Catholic school, played sports and went to school at LSU. Attending a Catholic school for 13 years created a sense of duty to be moral and just. During this time, I also played multiple sports most of my life and developed some of the most important life skills and closest friendships I have to this day. I was raised incredible parents, Frances and Chuck McMath, along with my older brother, Mickal, and sister, Lauren. They have all been an amazing and loving support system. You could not ask for better role models. Additionally, growing up in Lafayette will make anyone a foodie, so you could say my love of food started here, too.
My family owns and operates local vending company and food distributor M&M Sales Co. You might recognize those vending machines in the hospital waiting room or your office break room. We have expanded to include fresh food, but growing up, it was mostly snack food. It was like growing up in a candy store, only it was a warehouse that now delivers 16 million items a year. This family business includes my mom, dad, brother, sister and more than 80 local employees, many who have been with the company longer than I’ve been alive who have become like family. Every day was like a business class in reality of Lafayette’s economy as I was growing up. An inside look at how a business runs and how decisions are made by some of the most honorable people I have had the privilege of growing up with and learning from.
At one point in my life I wanted to be a lawyer and considered joining the Navy to pay for it, but I could not pass the physical with only one eardrum. However, I can ignore you if you sit on my left side. I studied accounting, economics, history, constitutional law and business law, political science and business at LSU, and they even created a new degree program for what I studied in the College of Arts and Sciences. Through college I worked in a bakery, a Brazilian steakhouse, a weird summer at a Haberdashery and even helped some buddies open the first Five Guys in Louisiana after college. I always loved the food business. Everybody eats, and food affects people in such a special way.
Acadiana Food Hub started after attending several meetings and hearing from the public in 2015 around the issues we face in local agriculture, in the transparency of our food system, and in food security. As somebody who grew up with a deep understanding of how this all works in the local food distribution systems, I wanted to understand what the issues were. It wasn’t until the Mayor-President at the time, Joey Durel, told me at the Saturday morning Farmers Market that Lafayette had a two-day fresh food supply in the case of an emergency. (The freeze that shut down highways or local flooding that would happen years later.) I soon realized that without the infrastructure to support local farming, without space to process and develop food culture, and without logistical solutions, food security will continue to be a major problem for not only that most at risk every day but those that don’t know they are at risk. Acadiana Food Hub is the nonprofit to provide these services and infrastructure to support a strong local food economy that can afford to source local.
There is no silver bullet to help farmers in the region, but a couple things we found: Farmers need refrigeration for storage and help with logistics, sales, marketing, brokering and more, but they can’t do it all themselves, nor should they be asked to. They need computers to upload receipts and invoices, so we created a farmer internet café with QuickBooks at the Acadiana Food Hub office. There is a law that requires farmers to pay for training to reach certain growing safety standard certification, which can be a costly burden on the smallest farms. Farmers need support from the communities they live in and the buyers in grocery, restaurants, institutions and even vending machines to commit to even a small level of local sourcing. The average age of farmers in the United States is 60 years old and rising with only 3% of our population knowing how to grow food. Additionally, even our current farm-to-school education programs are extremely limited.
Lafayette is known for its food culture all over the world. Acadiana is synonymous with the Cajun culture, and our best cooks are in our home kitchens with recipes passed down from generation to generation. So much of what makes up a food culture is the ingredients. As we lose the biodiversity of our local food systems, we lose the ingredients to our food culture in more ways than one. It is not just about community health, food security or equitable food systems. It is about the resiliency of our culture, supporting your neighbors and buying local.