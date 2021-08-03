Broussard-based oil and gas field services business American Eagle Logistics Inc. was sold to a subsidiary of McDonough, Georgia-based trucking and logistics company Bennett.
Financial details of the deal between the two privately-held businesses was not immediately disclosed. The deal was made after "the (coronavirus) pandemic and fluctuations in the oil industry demand," according to the companies.
American Eagle Logistics was co-founded by David Lippman, Johnny Mannina, B. David McWhorter and Harold P. Vice Jr. in 2011 and will now operate as a division of Bennett Motor Express LLC.
"We started with no trucks and currently have a little over 500 trucks and service the Gulf of Mexico onshore and offshore," said Vice Jr. in a recent company video about its 40 locations.
Bennett is able to expand its oilfield services arm through the acquisition of the business which already has more than 1,000 customers in the oil and gas industry especially along the U.S. Gulf Coast since it already has terminals in Texas and Oklahoma alongside Louisiana inside major oil and gas plays such as the Marcellus, Haynesville, Barnett, Tuscaloosa, and Eagle Ford.
The company also trucks offshore oil rig freights for customers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. It already has a terminal in Laredo, Texas on the U.S.-Mexico border which Bennett looks to use to grow its cross-border services in trucking and logistics.
"With the acquisition, Bennett and American Eagle will provide over 3,500 drivers and owner operators to its customers," said David Lowry, CEO of Bennett Motor Express LLC in a news release. "We are fortunate to not only be able to increase our fleet capacity, but to gain additional drivers and owner operators with experience in specialized trucking.”