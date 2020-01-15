The oil and gas industry languishes in this area, but healthcare may be curing what ails Lafayette’s economy.
Eleven business leaders and stakeholders from Acadiana and beyond, gathered for The Acadiana Advocate’s 2020 Economic Outlook Summit on Wednesday, expressed some optimism for the coming year.
“I think there was more optimism than in previous years,” said economist Gary A. Wagner, who holds the BORSF endowed chair in economics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said after the meeting. “Growth in healthcare has been a major shift for the region.”
Wagner said in his presentation at the Acadiana Center for the Arts that U.S. economic growth, which has grown for 126 consecutive months, may slow this year and that could affect Acadiana. But local economies in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Acadiana may outpace those in the rest of the state.
Healthcare should drive local growth, he said, even as oil and gas, which has lost about 40 percent of its business since 2013, continues to lag.
Art Price, president of Badger Oil in Lafayette, said that the energy industry — “incredibly diverse,” he said — is doing well in locations other than Acadiana and in other facets of the industry. The rig count in Louisiana, though, is stuck around 60, down from 190 a decade ago. In Acadiana, where emphasis is on drilling and production in the Gulf of Mexico, business is slow.
“Why are we so dormant? It’s the legal climate,” Price, who chairs the executive committee of the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association, said. He said there are some 500 lawsuits filed against oil and gas companies around the state with thousands of plaintiffs. That’s had a “depressed effect” on drilling companies.
“Our litigious environment in Louisiana benefits the few at the expense of the many,” he said.
Help for local employment might come from more education and training. Natalie Harder, chancellor at South Louisiana Community College, and E. Joseph Savoie, president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, both talked about educating a more accomplished and innovative workforce. An Acadiana initiative, 55 by ’25, seeks to elevate the local workforce to where 55 percent of workers have degrees or certifications, up from the present 38 percent. Savoie said the best predictor for college graduation is whether a student’s parents graduated.
Harder said there is also a demand for workers to gain short-term, non-credit credentials. Enrollment for those courses is up 300 percent at SLCC “on the non-credit side” in recent years.
“The university needs to drive business development and entrepreneurship,” Savoie said. “we need to deepen our workforce development role and to provide course offerings to meet the economic landscape. We need to be a hub for ideas and innovations.”
Corey Jack, whose business guides entrepreneurs, works with small and “micro” businesses both in his own business and in his role at One Acadiana. Micro businesses, he said, differ from small businesses, which can employ up to 500 workers. Micro business, he said, employ as few as 1 to15.
He said Acadiana provides a supportive environment for micro and small businesses, with a business incubator and agencies that help people bring their business ideas to completion.
“There’s a lot of infrastructure here,” he said. This year may see a lot of success stories.
Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana, said project outlook is strong in the nine-parish One Acadiana region. But as important as luring new companies, he said, is helping existing companies expand. That’s the more typical route to a growing job base.
Wayman said success with the 55 by ’25 movement would send a strong message to companies considering locating businesses here. Companies want an educated workforce. A contrary message, though, comes from the “legacy lawsuits” against the oil and gas industries, which he said would resonate across all industry sectors.
Here’s how other panelists saw the economy in 2020:
John Bordelon, president and CEO of Homebank, said 2020 may see continuation of some banking trends: slower imposition of new banking regulations and refinement of some obsolete rules; more mergers and acquisitions of banks; and cutbacks on brick-and-mortar branches in favor of online banking. Of mergers, he said, “2019 was not strong, but expect an increase in merger activity.”
Flo Meadows, commercial banker for Latter & Blum, suggested 2020 may be a “transformational year,” as large projects here — the new terminal at Lafayette Regional Airport and development of Moncus Park — come closer to fruition. She noted emerging changes in the economic environment: the increase of women in the workforce, leaning toward a four-day workweek, and the availability of venture capital traveling beyond the Silicon Valley. These, she said, may have effects on the economy here. She also said the commercial market may be “more attractive for foreign investment.”
Ed Jimenez, vice president of Business and Economic Development for Entergy, said the company’s plan is to make improvements to its systems before new companies locate in Louisiana. To that end, he said, Entergy has modernized its generation fleet and improved it ability to inject power into the Louisiana market. He said the company has hired an industrial recruiter and is making the case to companies that they should move to Louisiana. He also said Entergy, by turning to natural gas, has made substantial improvements in providing clean energy. So have efforts to use nuclear power plants and by making new inroads in acquiring solar and wind power.
Richard Zuschlag, chairman and CEO of Acadian Cos., said his company still has trouble filling available positions for paramedics. He said the company has 40 openings in the nine-parish area, despite marketing widely and seeking to hire graduates of its academy, operated with SLCC. The company continues to expand in new areas, though, through providing security at medical marijuana facilities and by providing at-home services to the chronically ill elderly. He said the local workforce, well paid and provided good benefits, shows deep loyalty to the company. In fact, he said, he sends Lafayette area employees to other company sites to instill company values there.
Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, said he saw encouraging signs for tourism business in 2019, with increases in hotel receipts and occupancy tax collections. He said sports tourism — he cited youth sports tournaments in Youngsville and Broussard — has helped to keep visitors traveling to Lafayette. Midweek stays, too, were up. Nonetheless, he said, the area needs more “density” in its tourist sites – places where visitors can park the car and take in more than a site at a time. Moreover, he said, the area needs more full-service facilities that can handle larger meetings on site. That would include a motel at the convention center.