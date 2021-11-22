A line of ready-to-grill oyster kits owned by Lafayette business owner and chef Boyer Derise is now being carried in all Rouses Markets.
Started as an e-commerce product last year, Bayou Carlin Oyster Co. will have its already-shucked-and-buttered products in Rouses stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Flavors include andouille cream cheese, roasted jalapeno cheddar and barbecue butter.
“I’m glad we were able to do this right in time for the holidays,” Derise said. “Now customers can go in-store and see the product before purchasing. Holding it and seeing it will instill a sense of trust, which is important with a unique product like ours.”