When Bradley Cruice was director of health and wellness for Lafayette Parish Public Schools, he was shocked to learn that half of middle school students tested as overweight or obese.

That led to his his efforts to establish “Healthy Acadiana,” a movement he chairs and is made possible by the financial support of Women’s Foundation which has supported its mission to “build a healthier Acadiana by providing improved social, economic, and physical environmental factors that contribute to a healthier mind, body, and spirit for Acadiana residents."

Cruice talked about that and other topics with Jan Swift of the Nourish Your Health podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

He compares Healthy Acadiana to a “Health Improvement Chamber of Commerce,” bringing together people, programs and missions to improve overall health. Acadian Ambulance, Stuller, Inc., the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living and Women’s Foundation are some large companies that have gotten involved with the program.

The organization's focus points are on physical activity, health eating and the systems, policies and environment to make physical activity and healthy eating a reality.

Healthy Acadiana’s partners gathered more than 1,500 pounds of healthy foods for donation to local food pantries last month.