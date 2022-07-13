A North Lafayette molding company said it will double the size of its manufacturing facility, a move that will create 85 new jobs.
The new jobs at the Ash Industries plant will have an average salary of $40,600, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. The expansion will create 120 indirect jobs in Acadiana, LED said.
Ash has 67 employees at its West Willow Street facility. The company makes customized injection molds for a variety of industries, including medical devices and items for the military and electronics firms.
The expansion will double the size of the company's manufacturing floor, adding 20,000 square feet. The work involves adding a chiller, expanse crane and water cooling equipment.
The state offered an incentive package that included services of LED FastStart, the workforce development program. Ash is expected to participate in the Enterprise Zone and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.