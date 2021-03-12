Danos in Gray has promoted Justin Gonce to general manager of onshore and Melanie Hill to operations manager of onshore.
Gonce will lead the company’s production services teams in the Eagle Ford, Marcellus and the Permian basins, as well as the project services team in the Permian. Hill will oversee consultant services and all land-based opportunities outside of the Eagle Ford, Permian Basin and Louisiana Gulf Coast.
Gonce joined Danos in 2020 as executive account manager for shale operations and has more than 20 years of experience in sales and business development in the oil and gas and construction industries. He is a Texas A&M University graduate.
Hill joined Danos in 2020 as a business development representative, supporting and developing Danos’ shale-based business. The 10-year industry veteran is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University.
The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians has recognized Anthony “Andy” Bruch, regional educational coordinator for the National EMS Academy, a paramedic for Acadian Ambulance, for achieving 40 consecutive years of national certification as a paramedic; Alan Lambert, an instructor with the National EMS Academy, for 30 consecutive years of national EMS certification; and Jennifer Melancon, a paramedic with Acadian Ambulance, for 20 consecutive years of national EMS certification.
Bruch started his EMS career in his home state of West Virginia in 1974 and has been providing patient care for six decades. Bruch became an EMS instructor in 1977, received his EMT-intermediate in 1978 from Radford University, attended Marshall University and became a West Virginia state paramedic in 1979. He became a Nationally Registered Paramedic in 1980. Bruch is also a registered nurse and certified emergency nurse and has been with Acadian Ambulance since 1981.
Lambert was nationally registered as an EMT in 1989 and has been serving the Baton Rouge and capital area community since 2012 as an EMS educator. Lambert previously worked as the deputy state EMS director for the state of Louisiana.
Melancon was nationally registered as an EMT-B in 2000 and then as a paramedic in 2005. She is a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake College in Baton Rouge and the National EMS Academy in Lafayette. She has been serving the Lafayette community and surrounding areas since 2001 and working as an education coordinator at the National EMS Academy since 2010.