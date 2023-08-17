Spending in Lafayette Parish was modest in June despite a cooling U.S. inflation rate.
As the rate reported by the Consumer Price Index dropped to 3% for the month, the 12th straight month for it to drop, total retail sales in the parish increased by only 1.21% from a year ago, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. It’s the lowest inflation rate in over two years.
Month-to-month total sales increased for the first time since March and only the second time this year.
“Inflation continues to be overall easing trend in 2023,” LEDA President and CEO Mandi Mitchell said. “Economists note that airfare, vehicle, and clothing prices have stabilized; however, there was a slight uptick to 3.2% in July due to rising rent, gas, and grocery prices. Still, consumers are spending freely. All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve for its September meeting where it will decide whether to raise interest rates yet again to further tamp down inflation.”
In the city of Lafayette, the increase was similar with sales increasing by only 1.29% compared to a year ago. The city also had its first increase in sales month-to-month since March and only the second increase this year.
Among other municipalities, sales in Youngsville, Carencro and Broussard were the biggest as each reported gains over 4%. In Broussard, year to date sales remain 9.42% ahead of last year’s pace, which is the highest in the parish.
Among other data points in the city of Lafayette:
- Bars and nightclubs had their second-lowest month of the year in June and are on pace for the worst year since 2020.
- Apparel sales were down slightly from a year ago but remain also are on pace for the worst year since 2020.
- Jewelry stores sales, which two years ago reached highs not seen since the energy market collapsed in 2015 and 2016, were down 15% and could a historical low in sales this year.
- Sales at vehicle dealers reached $41 million, the highest on record.
- Building construction sales went up by 50% and are on pace to top last year’s record-breaking year for sales.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.