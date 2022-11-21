Diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, Brian Boswell had no real business skills, was homeless, in and out of shelters and twice threatened suicide.
It was in Miami that Brian found Clubhouse International and “finally felt that he had a sense of self and fit in.” He moved back to Lafayette and helped start a local chapter, which remains the only one in Louisiana. His mother, Clarice Gallegos, is its executive director and recently spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about their lives and the chapter.
You can listen to the podcast here.
Incorporated in July 2018, Focus Clubhouse has about 20 active members with five to seven active participants on any given day, Gallegos said.
“Once you’re a member, you are always a member,” she said.
Clubhouse International is effective in keeping members out of crisis and on a path to recovery. Started in 1948 in New York City, the organization has over 300 locations in 30 countries. It offers a proven method of psychiatric rehabilitation in a nonclinical setting.
The Lafayette chapter is at 904 Gen. Mouton Ave.
“By coming to the Clubhouse, you receive love and understanding, gain a purpose, have people pushing you to believe in yourself and know that all things are possible,” she said. “We say Grace every day at the Clubhouse because we’re grateful to the one who has allowed us to be sustained.”