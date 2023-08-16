The average monthly rent for an apartment in Lafayette rose 3.4% compared to a year ago while rents in Baton Rouge and New Orleans declined.
The Lafayette rental market rose despite many larger markets around the country reporting decreases, according to data compiled by Apartment List, which monitors rental rates. Baton Rouge dropped 3.8%, while New Orleans dropped 4%.
The national rent growth finally reached negative numbers compared to a year ago, the report indicated, after reaching as high as 18% growth nationally and 40% in a handful of popular cities. Rents are down year-over-year in 67 of the nation’s top 100 cities.
In Lafayette, the average one-bed room apartment is going for $978 with a two-bedroom going for $1,161, the report indicated. In Baton Rouge, the average rate for one-bedroom is $936 with a two-bedroom going for $1,120.
In New Orleans, the average one-bedroom rents for $979 with a two-bedroom renting for $1,162.
Only Shreveport had a higher year-over-year hike at 4.8%, but rents there remain lower: $845 for a one-bedroom and $984 for a two-bedroom.
Since March 2020 the average rent in Lafayette has grown 26.2% compared to only 19.4% in Baton Rouge and only 4.8% in New Orleans. Bossier City reported the same rent growth since March 2020 as Lafayette but had lower averages for one- and two-bed units.
The supply side of the rental market also hit a major milestone this month as the vacancy index has reached 7.3%, surpassing the peak vacancy rate measured at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a record number of multi-family units under construction across the country, that rate will remain elevated in the near future, the report indicated, as property owners will compete for a smaller pool of tenants.