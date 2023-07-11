In yet another sign of the rising cost of real estate, the average sale price for a newly built home in Lafayette Parish last month bumped up to the highest amount in over a year.
The 95 new builds sold last month went for an average price of $347,446, the highest monthly average sale price in at the last 12 months, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
It put the average sale price so far through the first half of this year at $330,088, an 8% bump on the average reported 12 months ago and 25% bump over the average sale price reported at the end of 2018, data shows.
The higher prices have led to a slowdown in activity compared to a year ago, with only 453 new builds sold so far compared to 597 a year ago. Each section of the parish’s traditional hot sports for construction reported a decrease in activity of at least 20% compared to a year ago.
The southwest corner of the parish, which was the only one to increase its new construction last year, had over a 50% reduction in activity, data shows.
Yet the 95 new builds sold last month indicate the market for new construction may settling back to pre-pandemic norms. The 453 new builds sold so far this year is still ahead of the 2019 pace before construction spiked due to historically low interest rates for a home mortgage.
New listings remain at historic lows and could be on pace for the lowest amount of properties to hit the market in 10 years, data shows. It’s driven more buyers to properties outside Lafayette Parish, and the total properties sold in the surrounding parishes last month made up 36.4% of all homes sold.
The average sale price of a home so far this year in Lafayette Parish is $284,436. Outside the parish, it’s $245,743. Year to date overall sales are down 20.1% inside Lafayette Parish but down only 8.9% outside of it.
“Why the migration to areas outside of Lafayette Parish? We believe it’s primarily driven by cost and value,” Bacque wrote.