The Bayou Vermilion District is the victim of "spear phishing" efforts by an unknown entity that appear to have diverted $149,000 intended for insurance premium payments.
Karen Hail, BVD board president, in a statement issued Wednesday, said in early March the district corresponded with its insurance provider as a matter of course about the timing and amount of its 2023 insurance premiums.
On March 20, the spear phishing attack took place, she wrote. The perpetrators, who have not yet been identified, used a customized look-alike domain and falsified tailored correspondence to change BVD's method of paying its insurance premiums and, through the district's third-party accounting firm, redirect payments.
The fraud was discovered March 29, Hail wrote, when the apparent perpetrator made a second spear phishing attempt. At that point, contact was made with appropriate agencies, including law enforcement, insurance and accounting providers, and recovery efforts began with the district's fiscal agent and third-party financial institutions.
Spear phishing occurs when someone sends a fake message that appears to be legitimate targeting a specific person or group in an effort to acquire sensitive information or access to a computer system.
Hail said the district will conduct internal and external investigations to determine how the attack occurred and take steps to prevent it from happening again.
The BVD also is complying with state statutes that require it to report the incident to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor and the district attorney for the 15th Judicial District in Lafayette, she said.
News of the fraud was first reported by The Acadiana Advocate on March 31 after a special meeting consisting only of behind-closed-doors discussions was announced by the BVD board.
Hail said in Wednesday's statement when the district's investigation is concluded the public will be informed.
Lafayette Parish property owners pay a .75-mill property tax to fund the agency that cleans Bayou Vermilion and operates the Vermilionville living history and folklife park near the airport in Lafayette.
The district originally was created in 1984 to oversee efforts to clean up the Vermilion River, which once was one of the most polluted in the U.S., and to encourage public use of the bayou.