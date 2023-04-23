Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and has begun the process “the winding down process,” the company announced Sunday morning.
The troubled national retailer, which earlier announced closure is six of its 10 Louisiana stores as part of a round of 234 closures, will start store closing sales on Wednesday. Returns and exchanges will be accepted until May 24, but all purchases during the closing sales period will be final, stores officials said.
The company will conduct a limited process of selling some or all of its business, the New York Times reported.
The store at 3617 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette along with others in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs and Metairie have remained open.
“Thank you to all our loyal customers,” the company posted on its website. “We have made the difficult decision to begin winding down operations.”
It’s the latest in a series of bad headlines for the retailer, known for its open store plan with items often stacked nearly to the ceiling at every turn with its 20% off coupons.
The company was slow to embrace online sales, reports indicate, and posted years of struggling sales before closing its stores during the pandemic, which resulted in significant drop in sales.