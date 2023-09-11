A prohibition on the Sunday morning sale of beer for on-premises consumption in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish may soon be changed.
Currently, there exists a ban on the sale, serving or delivery of high- and low-content alcohol from 2 to 11 a.m. on Sundays for on-premises consumption, according to the ordinance written by Assistant City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott. for
The Lafayette City and Parish Councils introduced an ordinance Sept. 5 that would loosen that restriction, allowing sales after 7 a.m. on Sundays only for low-content alcoholic beverages such as beer. The joint ordinance goes back to the councils on Sept. 19 for final approval.
Low alcohol content is defined as beverages containing not more than 6% alcohol by volume but more than one-half of 1% alcohol by volume. Most beer is less than 6% alcohol. Most bottled wine, including champagne, is 11-13% alcohol by volume, so the sale of most wine and hard liquor for on-premises consumption would continue to be prohibited until 11 a.m. on Sundays.
City Councilwoman Nanette Cook said Monday the change is designed to exempt beer from the Sunday morning ban at the request of golf pros working at publicly-owned golf courses.
The golf pros approached me," Cook said. "They're trying to increase their revenues so the city doesn’t have to keep putting in money" for operation of the golf courses and pro shops.
If the ban is lifted on the sale of low-content alcoholic beverages, beer could be sold for on-premises consumption at city-owned golf courses and bars as early as 7 a.m. on Sundays.
As it stands, Cook said, some golfers bring beer with them to the golf courses on Sunday mornings.
"I hate to be promoting drinking," she said, "but if they're bringing it to golf courses anyway."
Cook said she spoke with a local bar owner who said he wouldn't open early on Sundays just because he could sell beer. Cook said she has received no negative feedback from other council members or the public about the proposed change.
Blue laws, also known as Sunday laws, commonly ban certain business and recreational activities on Sundays and impose restrictions on the retail sale of goods and consumables, particularly alcoholic beverages. They have been prevalent throughout the South.
The Supreme Court has upheld blue laws as constitutional, despite their religious origins. However, many state courts have struck down the laws as either unenforceable or in violation of their states' constitutions.