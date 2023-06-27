In the latest discouraging restaurant news, BJ’s Pizza House announced it will close its doors for good Thursday.
The pizza place, located at 2484 W. Congress, that dates back to 1983 announced on Facebook late Monday it will cease operations, the latest in a string of eateries to close in the Acadiana region.
The restaurants will only open for lunchtime until 3:30 p.m. until its closing day, the post indicated.
“And with a very, very heavy heart, our last day will be Thursday,” the post read. “Thank you, Acadiana, for 40-plus years of business.”
At least 12 restaurants, coffee shops and other food establishments have announced closures their doors this year. Last year over 30 closed.
BJ’s Pizza House has been locally owned by Kamal Borchalli since 1991, reports indicate.