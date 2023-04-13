British energy giant bp has kickstarted oil production at its Argos offshore platform in the Gulf of Mexico, its first new platform in about 15 years, the company announced Thursday.
Argos is expected to produce up to 140,000 barrels per day, though company officials said production will be “systematically” ramped up through the rest of this year. The semi-submersible platform should increase bp’s Gulf oil output by about 20% and will support 250 permanent jobs, company officials said.
Located about 190 miles south of New Orleans, Argos stands 27 stories tall and will operate in 4,500 feet of water. The platform’s deck is about as long and wide as a football field, and it weighs more than 60,000 tons.
bp will serve as the platform’s operator and owns a 60.5% interest in it. Co-owners include Woodside Energy at 23.9% and Chevron USA affiliate Union Oil Company of California at 15.6%.
The platform is bp’s fifth in the Gulf of Mexico and its first new platform since Thunder Horse in 2008. It is one of nine “high margin” energy projects around the world that bp hopes to launch by the end of 2025.
It is the centerpiece of bp’s $9 billion Mad Dog Phase 2 project, which will extend the life of the Mad Dog oil field that bp discovered in 1998. bp first began drilling in the field in 2005.
“The startup of Argos is a fantastic achievement that helps deliver our integrated energy strategy — investing in today’s energy system and, at the same time, investing in the energy transition,” bp CEO Bernard Looney said in a statement. “As bp’s most digital facility worldwide, applying our latest technologies, Argos will strengthen our key position in the Gulf of Mexico for years to come.”
bp moved forward with the project in 2016 after slimming down the platform’s design to reduce its costs. Construction of the platform began in 2018 in South Korea, and it made its way to Texas in 2021 for final preparations before this week’s launch.
Company officials touted Argos as bp's “most digitally advanced platform” in the Gulf of Mexico. It has what’s known as a “digital twin,” or a digital model that remote operators can use to monitor the platform’s drilling performance in real time.
“Safely starting up the Argos platform is an incredible milestone for bp and a proud moment for our team who delivered the project with an impeccable safety record,” Starlee Sykes, bp’s senior vice president of Gulf of Mexico and Canada operations, said in a statement. “Producing some of bp’s highest value, lowest operational emissions barrels, our Gulf of Mexico business has an important role to play in delivering the energy the world needs. I am grateful to everyone who worked on Argos over the years — from discovery to startup.”