A Baton Rouge-based developer that announced plans to build a large rental development in Youngsville has bought property in south Lafayette for a similar development.
Bearing Point Properties bought 22 acres behind the Rouses Markets for an undisclosed price, court records show. Evergreen Duhon LLC was the seller.
Bearing Point Properties last year bought 25 acres for $15.4 million to build Sweetwater Point Cottages, a 146 unit-development in the 4400 block of Chemin Metairie Parkway that will include 1,200-1,500-square-foot single family homes featuring two or three bedrooms but with amenities often associated with an apartment complex.
Rental home construction remains a popular trend in real estate as interest rates and prices remain high for potential homebuyers while inventory remains low. Last year nearly 15,000 new rental homes were built in the U.S, an all-time high and 47% higher than in 2021, according to industry website Rentcafe.
So far this year 47,000 rental units are being built, the website indicated. Rental units have a 97% occupancy level, above the 95% rate for apartments.