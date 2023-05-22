It’s the stuff that longtime Lafayette foodies can debate: Does the city not have enough local breakfast spots?
According to a Steven Laborde, who has over 25 years in the restaurant industry, Lafayette may indeed be lacking. That’s the motivation behind Parish Biscuit Co., which he and business partner Andrew Ahrens hope to open later this year at 1120 Coolidge St. in the Oil Center.
Laborde, whose career in the food industry began when he was 16 when he bussed tables at Lone Star Steakhouse, said the idea came when he realized his weekly breakfast meetings with friends often rotated at only a handful of locations in Lafayette. The concept has evolved into what he calls a Southern-style Louisiana cuisine with a focus on biscuits, featuring unique combinations such as the Evangeline — bacon jam, fried green tomato, pimento cheese, bacon and a fried egg.
A building permit got OK’d last week for construction of the former Chicken Salad Chick space to begin.
“We kept going to the same three or four locations in town,” said Laborde, who also spent five years on the management team with Waitr. “And they’re great restaurants. Just a little nicer breakfast. I started talking to Andrew, and I said, I think this is a good niche that we can find. Going out to take my family out for lunch on Sundays, you can’t get in a restaurant for Sunday brunch.”
The menu will include other items, many of which will come on a biscuit, including a Philly cheesesteak biscuit, with Mike Richard serving as the head chef. Others will be off a biscuit, including a Southern style crawfish cornbread, grilled ahi tuna tacos, hamburgers and a quinoa salad. Biscuits, after all, are not something most people eat every day, Laborde said.
The eatery will be open at 6:30 a.m. during the week and 7 a.m. on weekends and close late afternoons.