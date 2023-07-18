The former site of a restaurant along Moss Street in north Lafayette will house a coffee shop later this year.
Black Cat Coffee House will open at 4016 Moss St. in the former Lumberjack’s Soul Food restaurant that moved earlier this year. The cafe was granted a building permit by Lafayette Consolidated Government on Monday.
Gethsamany Aguirre, 19, whose parents Mauro and Keren Aguirre own the building, will open the café possibly in November, she said.
Lumberjack’s moved out of that location earlier this year to a space at 4310 Moss St.