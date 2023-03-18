Broaddus Burgers will open a second location in Lafayette.
Owner Shawn Broaddus late Thursday announced on social media that his restaurant will open at 4519 W. Congress St., as Broaddus Burgers 2 along with other developments for the popular eatery.
The location will include what he described as a “one-stop burger shop,” allowing customers to buy raw meat, bread and other condiments for hamburgers and prepare the hamburgers at home.
The location most recently housed Las Palmitas restaurant, which closed last year. It was also the longtime home of Southside Bakery.
The restaurant, which marked nine years in business on Friday and is located at 610 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, will also begin its own delivery service in the coming weeks and soon will offer catering, Broaddus said.