Commercial alterations
SCHOOL; 4201 Moss St., description, new steel framing to stabilize existing roof panels in designated area; applicant and contractor, Chart Construction; $71,400.
STUDIO: 808 Jefferson St., description, install flooring and paint; applicant, Magnolias Playground; contractor, business owner; $5,000.
DEALERSHIP: 100 Town Center Parkway, description, site work for Giles Subaru auto dealership totaling 33,810 square feet; applicant, PSRBB Industrial Group; contractor, Master Builders & Specialists; $5 million.
OFFICE: 709 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, renovation and addition for Techneaux Technological Services; applicant, Pecot & Co. Architects; contractor, Triad Construction Services; $2 million.
New commercial
EVENT HALL: 1458 Surrey St., description, pre-engineered metal building for float storage and board meetings for Krewe of Bonaparte; applicant, Chase Marshall Architects; contractor, Annie Maria; $1.3 million.
CAFÉ: 1606 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, quick-serve restaurant building for HteaO; applicant and contractor, Mackie Reaux Construction; $850,000.
New residential
2456 Fieldspan Road, A&A Builders, $270,000.
117 Bijou Road, Manuel Builders, $173,970.
103 Sojourner Drive, Manuel Builders, $190,170.
404 Adelaide Drive, Manuel Builders, $191,250.
314 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $167,940.
312 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $210,420.
308 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $197,460.
122 Murphy Lane, DSLD, $164,970.
101 Kidd Lane, Manuel Builders, $175,500.
229 Tennyson Drive, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $185,000.
225 Tennyson Drive, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $190,000.
221 Tennyson Drive, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $195,000.