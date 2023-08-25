ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

New commercial

OFFICE: 1600 Camellia Blvd., Suite F, description, 3,000-square-foot single-story office building for Fujino Capital; applicant, Ritter Maher Architects; contractor, Kent Design Build; $810,000.

Commercial demolition

OTHER: 3903 Johnston St., description, none listed; applicant and contractor, CM Miciotto & Son; $15,000.

New residential

1300 Rue des Babineaux, homeowner, $372,780.

240 Treescape Drive, Shivers Brothers Construction, $282,060.

100 Segovia Way, DSLD, $211,140.

125 Tolmark Road, Manuel Builders, $189,810.

119 Sun Vista Lane, Manuel Builders, $219,420.

105 Saltmeadow Lane, Head Construction, $384,570.

105 Muscadine Lane, DSLD, $279,360.

414 W. Main St., Broussard, Manuel Builders, $186,686.

108 Lansing Lane, Broussard, Signature Series Homes, $300,000.

Tags