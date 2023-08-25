New commercial
OFFICE: 1600 Camellia Blvd., Suite F, description, 3,000-square-foot single-story office building for Fujino Capital; applicant, Ritter Maher Architects; contractor, Kent Design Build; $810,000.
Commercial demolition
OTHER: 3903 Johnston St., description, none listed; applicant and contractor, CM Miciotto & Son; $15,000.
New residential
1300 Rue des Babineaux, homeowner, $372,780.
240 Treescape Drive, Shivers Brothers Construction, $282,060.
100 Segovia Way, DSLD, $211,140.
125 Tolmark Road, Manuel Builders, $189,810.
119 Sun Vista Lane, Manuel Builders, $219,420.
105 Saltmeadow Lane, Head Construction, $384,570.
105 Muscadine Lane, DSLD, $279,360.
414 W. Main St., Broussard, Manuel Builders, $186,686.
108 Lansing Lane, Broussard, Signature Series Homes, $300,000.