Commercial alterations
OTHER: 5413 Johnston St., description, commercial buildout; applicant, Southwest Safety Training; contractor, Dana Dugas Affordable Homes; $81,000.
OTHER: 3700 E. Simcoe St., description, not listed; applicant and contractor, Perry & Wallace; $107,987.
RETAIL: 210 E. Vermilion St., description, expansion to Wild Child Wines; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, business owner; $30,000.
RETAIL: 4710 Johnston St., description, Dollar Tree to open in former Walgreens space; applicant, Goodwyn Mills Cawood; contractor, Summit General; $60,000.
Commercial demolition
OFFICE: 917 S. Buchanan St., description, office building; applicant and contractor, Jared Richard Construction; $20,000.
New residential
500 Gallet Road, Rajun Cajun Construction, $533,790.
3218 N. University Ave., self, $267,120.
201 Catholique Road, homeowner, $442,980.
307 Winthorpe Row, Jeff Wood Construction, $472,500.
115 S. Refinery St., Castle Row Construction, $95,940.
103 Kidd Lane, Manuel Builders, $167,040.
104 Kidd Lane, Manuel Builders, $173,970.
230 Lakepointe Drive, DR Horton, $278,730.
228 Lakepointe Drive, DR Horton, $269,280.
229 Lakepointe Drive, DR Horton, $197,910.
231 Lakepointe Drive, DR Horton, $230,040.
406 Dunnottar Place, AM Design, $322,560.
205 Segovia Way, DSLD, $210,420.
222 Segovia Way, DSLD, $187,380.
109 Segovia Way, DSLD, $210,420.
133 Segovia Way, DSLD, $210,420.
160 Acacia Drive, Premier Structural Solutions, $196,470.
402 Adelaide Drive, Manuel Builders, $200,430.
109 Amberjack Terrace, Broussard, Acadiana Dream Home, $350,000.
102 Abercrombie Way, Broussard, no contractor listed, $575,000.
302 Abercrombie Way, Broussard, Legendary Contractors, $500,000.
203 Abercrombie Way, Broussard, self-contracting, $560,000.
417 Abercrombie Way, Broussard, Platinum Homes, $500,000.