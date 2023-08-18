ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Commercial alterations

OTHER: 5413 Johnston St., description, commercial buildout; applicant, Southwest Safety Training; contractor, Dana Dugas Affordable Homes; $81,000.

OTHER: 3700 E. Simcoe St., description, not listed; applicant and contractor, Perry & Wallace; $107,987.

RETAIL: 210 E. Vermilion St., description, expansion to Wild Child Wines; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, business owner; $30,000.

RETAIL: 4710 Johnston St., description, Dollar Tree to open in former Walgreens space; applicant, Goodwyn Mills Cawood; contractor, Summit General; $60,000.

Commercial demolition

OFFICE: 917 S. Buchanan St., description, office building; applicant and contractor, Jared Richard Construction; $20,000.

New residential

500 Gallet Road, Rajun Cajun Construction, $533,790.

3218 N. University Ave., self, $267,120.

201 Catholique Road, homeowner, $442,980.

307 Winthorpe Row, Jeff Wood Construction, $472,500.

115 S. Refinery St., Castle Row Construction, $95,940.

103 Kidd Lane, Manuel Builders, $167,040.

104 Kidd Lane, Manuel Builders, $173,970.

230 Lakepointe Drive, DR Horton, $278,730.

228 Lakepointe Drive, DR Horton, $269,280.

229 Lakepointe Drive, DR Horton, $197,910.

231 Lakepointe Drive, DR Horton, $230,040.

406 Dunnottar Place, AM Design, $322,560.

205 Segovia Way, DSLD, $210,420.

222 Segovia Way, DSLD, $187,380.

109 Segovia Way, DSLD, $210,420.

133 Segovia Way, DSLD, $210,420.

160 Acacia Drive, Premier Structural Solutions, $196,470.

402 Adelaide Drive, Manuel Builders, $200,430.

109 Amberjack Terrace, Broussard, Acadiana Dream Home, $350,000.

102 Abercrombie Way, Broussard, no contractor listed, $575,000.

302 Abercrombie Way, Broussard, Legendary Contractors, $500,000.

203 Abercrombie Way, Broussard, self-contracting, $560,000.

417 Abercrombie Way, Broussard, Platinum Homes, $500,000.

