The 12 Burkes Outlet stores in Louisiana and around the country will be rebranded as Bealls, company officials announced Thursday.
Four stores in Louisiana have already been rebranded, but others — including the stores in Eunice and Plaquemine — will be renamed to support the Florida-based company’s growth across the country. Stores in Minden, Leesville, DeRidder and Thibodaux have already been rebranded.
The word "outlet" implies that the store carries excess merchandise, regional director Eric Robinson said.
Bealls has over 600 stores in 23 states operating as Beall Florida, bealls, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters. Its first store in Louisiana opened in 2001.
Burkes Outlet gift cards, credit cards and rewards points will be honored at Bealls locations, company officials said.