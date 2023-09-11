South Louisiana Community College doled out more than diplomas this year.
The two-year public college, which includes nine campuses in eight Acadiana parishes, again provided the public and the school’s stakeholders with more specific information about those who crossed the stage for their degrees and certifications.
They included 2,755 students who earned associate’s degrees, 733; technical diplomas, 410; certificate of technical studies, 110; certificate of general studies, 226; career and technical certificates,7; industry-based credentials for credit students, 184; and 1,085 IBC and career pathways students.
The Spring 2023 graduate profile showed that those who completed industry-based training led the way in May with 480. There were 296 graduates in liberal arts & humanities: 6 in criminal justice, 11 in digital media design and 279 in general studies. One hundred eighty-nine graduated in nursing & allied health; 94 graduated in business, information technology & technical studies, 81 high school graduates earned two-college degrees; 64 graduated in STEM, transportation and energy; and 51 completed their HISET, or high school equivalency.
Information revealed about the graduates informs stakeholders and the public specifically how many people completed programs in which areas. For example, 56 graduated in practical nursing this spring, 57 in business, 25 as EMTs or paramedics. Sixty-eight high school students at the Early College Academy graduated with associate’s degrees.
York Forsyth, institutional analytics and research manager, said the graduate profiles, which began three years ago, suggest that SLCC is doing well compared to other institutions. He said the data suggest that Steven Mathews, the vice chancellor for economic development and workforce development, has been “pounding the pavement,” touting college programs to Acadiana employers whose workforce needs align with what SLCC teaches: welders, pipefitters and more.”
The numbers, Forsyth said, show “exponential growth” in workforce preparation training. Students, he said, recognize that they can enroll, “learn something relevant to society and to them” and improve their lives for themselves and their families.
Damian Glover, executive director for student services at SLCC, said students realize that they no longer need a bachelor’s degree to finding meaningful and remunerative employment.
“We get grads their knowledge quickly,” he said. The college seeks out industry to determine what they need in employees -- either in credit or non-credit training -- then builds programs that fit those needs.
Relevant, accessible data help advisers counsel students about their work prospects in specific workforce training. The data has redirected the advising.
But data, such as the graduation profile, has also informs SLCC partners about the promise of graduates as employees.
Lana Fontenot, vice chancellor for institutional advancement and external relations, said SLCC began breaking down the data to better help its stakeholders understand who was graduating about three years ago. It started in a meeting involving Chancellor Vincent June in which local officials with workforce concerns asked for more information about SLCC graduates.
“They asked ‘What are you guys producing? How many welders, nurses, paramemics’,” Fontenot said. That turned on a lightbulb for the SLCC representatives, who worked with Forsyth to begin sending out more detailed information about their programs and results to local businesspeople who might hire graduates.
“Doctor June sends it out electronically,” she said of the data. “It’s a great tool.”
Forsyth said he sees where the data helps college officials determine community workforce needs in order to evaluate programs and reshape programs, if necessary. Some programs, such as nursing, are expensive but fill a community need. Some hold immediate demand, such as power line workers, and community colleges are nimble enough to develop programs quickly for them.
“SLCC is proud to be a key partner with each local community to help with workforce needs and move our parishes forward through higher education,” the college said in a prepared statement. The graduate profile shows just how much they help.