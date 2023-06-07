Café Vermilionville will close its doors this month, the restaurant owners announced in a Wednesday Facebook post.
"We started our journey with the intention of forwarding this generation of Lafayette restaurants — and while initially, we never saw this coming — nor are we even sure how to break this news — it is time for both Andrea and I, and Cafe V to move on," Ken Veron wrote. "There comes a time when passion must play second fiddle to practicality. It’s an unfortunate truth, and while our business has flourished as seen by how well we have been supported by our community, too often the generations come to an impasse — and the only path to move forward is to move onward."
The Café Vermilionville building dates back to at least 1835.
It has had many incarnations through the years — as an inn, a headquarters and infirmary for Union soldiers during the Civil War, a home for well-known Acadiana families such as the Girards and the Heymanns, a nursery, an antique store, a hair salon, a bar and a restaurant.
"What a special place," Veron wrote. "Even before she had a name, our family would call 1304 W. Pinhook 'The Place.' Ironically, even later when the restaurant was named Café Vermilionville, we still referred to her as 'The Place.' The moment you walk through the front door, you are removed from modern day life — it’s familiar — and somehow it feels like home. Even if it’s your first time, the next time you come back, you consider it yours, and surely one we can all be proud of. 'The Place' where you met your spouse, and the same 'place' you would celebrate 42 years together. She has been a beloved family member for most of my life."
Café Vermilionville will close after regular service June 24. The bar will open at 5 p.m. and dining room at 5:30 and close at 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until then. Reservations are recommended.
The Verons said they hope to usher out the remaining days with a celebratory air.
"While our hearts will forever be at half mast, we’ll be raising our glasses to the best place we’ve ever known, and we hope you can, too," they wrote. "It’s been a good run, Lafayette — we love you."
This is a developing story that will be updated.