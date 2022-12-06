Cajun Palms RV Resort, the Breaux Bridge campground that's popular among locals and tourists, will become Louisiana's first Camp Margaritaville RV Resort.
The company announced Tuesday morning that Cajun Palms near Lafayette will transition to Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge in spring 2023.
Cajun Palms is currently undergoing renovations to add Camp Margaritaville’s signature experiences, but it will maintain the unique Louisiana amenities that make the resort a memorable vacation destination.
“Watching Cajun Palms grow from the ground up many years ago to now transforming into such a recognizable brand is such an honor,” said Amanda Stelly, general manager of Cajun Palms, in a news release. “The entire team is ready to welcome the Margaritaville state of mind and travelers from near and far to this little piece of Louisiana paradise.”
The renovations will add 25 more cabins to the campground and three Margaritaville-themed bars: La De Dah's Bar, License to Chill Bar and 5-O'Clock Somewhere Bar and Grill.
The resort will include a number of amenities, including:
- a trio of pools
- private cabanas
- a swim-up bar
- a new water playground
- mini golf
- an arcade
- a bark park and dog wash station
- sport courts
- three new bars
Camp Margaritaville will also offer big-rig friendly sites, large concrete pads and full electric, water and sewer hookups for all RV types. Other offerings include high-speed internet, branded food and beverage offerings, a dog park, retail locations and modern laundry, shower and gym facilities.
“We’ve seen amazing excitement and success around our Camp Margaritaville locations in the Southeast and are thrilled to expand our RV destination presence in Louisiana,” said Brad Schwaeble, chief operating officer at Margaritaville, in a statement.
The Margaritaville brand, which is inspired by Jimmy Buffet's song of the same name, includes two gaming properties, more than 20 hotels and resorts, and more than 60 food and beverage venues.
There are five Margaritaville-themed campground resorts, including the latest one in Breaux Bridge, according to the company's website. The four other locations are in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Buford, Georgia; Auburndale, Florida; and Crystal Beach, Texas.
Learn more about what's planned for the Breaux Bridge campground at margaritavilleresorts.com/camp-margaritaville-rv-resort-breaux-bridge.