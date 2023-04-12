A Canadian company that last fall signed a deal with Louisiana Economic Development to locate a million processing site in Louisiana announced it will open in Rapides Parish, a move that will create 100 jobs.
Ucore Rare Metals Inc., a Halifax, Nova Scotia company, will invest $75 million to establish what it described as the first modern technology rare earth element separation and purification facility in North America at an 80,800-square-foot brownfield facility at England Airpark in Alexandria, LED officials announced.
The Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex will establish a U.S.-based supply chain of rare earth oxides required to manufacture electric vehicle motors, wind turbine generators and a variety of consumer goods including smart phones and power tools.
Jobs at the complex are expected to pay an average of $50,000, and the complex is also expected to create hundreds of indirect jobs in central Louisiana.
“This major manufacturing project in central Louisiana is another illustration of how the shift toward cleaner energy is creating jobs and increasing investment all across our state,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “The products manufactured at Ucore will reinforce Louisiana’s importance to the global supply chain as we look to further diversify and expand our economy.”
Ucore plans to import tons of high-purity rare earth feedstocks to the plant through the Port of New Orleans from regions around the globe, LED officials said. Workers will then deploy Ucore’s critical metals separation technology to produce the materials for industrial rare earth permanent magnets used in EV motors and to generate electricity from wind turbines.
The rare earth elements are a set of 17 metallic elements often found together in geologic deposits across the world and are often referred to as rare earth metals.
“It is critical that the United States leads in establishing the critical metals supply chain essential to a changing manufacturing landscape across North America,” Ucore Chairman and CEO Patrick Ryan said. “The establishment of the Louisiana SMC in Alexandria represents one of these first building blocks and a significant contributor to the shift toward energy production and consumption diversification.”
LED officals offered Ucore an incentives package including the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $900,000 performance-based grant for infrastructure expenditures. Ucore also intends to participate in the Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs as well as utilize the Research and Development tax credit.