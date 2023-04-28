Catalyst Bancorp, the parent company for Opelousas-based Catalyst Bank, reported a profit of $73,000 in the fourth quarter, down nearly $100,000 from in the previous quarter, bank officials announced Thursday.
Loans totaled $132.7 million as of March 31, down just under $1 million from Dec. 31, as fundings on existing construction loans and new commercial and industrial loans were offset by paydowns across other segments of the portfolio. Total deposits were $179.7 as of March 31, up $14.6 million from Dec. 31, which was primarily due to an increase in the balance of public funds, bank officials said.
The majority loans were for real estate properties in Acadiana with residential properties totaled $86.5 million, or 65% of total loans, and commercial loans totaled $19.3 million, or 15%.
The board approved the company's second share repurchase plan, which allows it to purchase up to 252,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock. In the first share repurchase plan, consolidated shareholder equity totaled $86.1 million, or 31.2% of total bank assets, as of March 31.
"As our nation's economic angst rises, our capital strength positions us to grow and thrive through whatever challenges the economy offers," President and CEO Joe Zanco said. "Our focus remains on helping locally owned businesses grow so that, together, we can increase employment across our communities."