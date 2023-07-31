Catalyst Bancorp, the parent company for Opelousas-based Catalyst Bank, reported a profit of $39,000 in the second quarter, down from the $73,000 reported in the first quarter, bank officials announced.
Loans totaled $133.5 million as of June 30, up $803,000 from March 31, as commercial and industrial loan growth was partially offset by net declines in real estate loans.
Total deposits were $171.4 as of June 30, down $8.3 million from March 31, which bank officials noted was primarily due to decreases in public fund deposits.
The majority of loans were for real estate properties in Acadiana with residential properties accounting for 64% of total loans and commercial loans making up 14%. Commercial loans went to retail and industrial use buildings, hotels, strip shopping centers and other properties, bank officials said.
In April the bank announced its second share repurchase plan, which allows it to buy up to 252,000 shares, or 5% of the its outstanding shares of common stock. In the second quarter it repurchased 129,070 shares at an average cost of $10.65, and as of June 30 another 156,542 shares were available for repurchase.
"One by one, we're adding new customers and expanding existing relationships as our bankers deliver responsive and customized service across Acadiana," President and CEO Joe Zanco said. "We're building a dedicated, fully engaged, high-character company where people want to bank and maximize the impact of their work."