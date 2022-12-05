Moncus Park has had over 230,000 visitors since it opened in January and has events scheduled this month.
Executive director JP MacFadyen, who recently spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, noted the park will host Christmas-themed events this month and other progress made this year. Events include Christmas in the Park Dec. 16-18, Teddy Bear Tea Dec. 17, Mistletoe & Mystery Brunch Dec. 18 and Movies at Moncus Dec. 21.
MacFadyen discussed how Moncus Park opened before construction wasn’t finalized but how the board wanted to open the park for families. The best thing has been rolling down the big hill now known as Orlando Mountain, which at 60 feet above sea level is the highest place in Lafayette. People also visited to fishing in the ponds, listen to bands playing music or spend quiet time during the day when you take a walk.
Some amenities have been underwritten by local families and corporations. More than 42 free community programs are open to the public year-round, including yoga classes and Healthy Kids Acadiana, which focus on health and wellness, environment and nature, and arts and culture.
Moncus Park is a public/private park conservancy that operates in a manner similar to large parks in other urban cities such as Central Park in NYC or Audubon Park in New Orleans. The city of Lafayette bought the land 10 years ago with the plan that Moncus park would run as a nonprofit supported by private donors.
The park has a 99-year lease but doesn’t get any tax dollars from the city of Lafayette. The State of Louisiana has contributed capital outlay dollars to build the restrooms and to upgrade the Farmers’ Market Pavilion.