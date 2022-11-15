Chick-fil-A has bought the property along Johnston Street for what would be its fourth Lafayette location.
The Atlanta-based company purchased 5.3 acres from Goodwill Industries of Acadiana at 5300 Johnston St. for $2.35 million, land records show.
The popular quick-serve restaurant chain had applied for a building permit with Lafayette Consolidated Government at the location in the spring.
Construction could start as soon as next month with the store opening by the end of May.
The company recently opened a location at 101 Meadow Farm Road off Kaliste Saloom Road at the Costco shopping center, the former location of a Red Robin restaurant, after moving it from its previous location on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
Operator John Arton is over that location and two others: the Acadiana Mall location and the Louisiana Avenue location. It's unknown if he will operate the new location.
Chick-fil-A also operates a restaurant on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.
Goodwill bought the property in 2019 for $1.7 million, land records show.
Chick-fil-A remains one of most popular restaurant chains in the country. It was ranked No. 1 for the eighth straight year recently in the American Customer Satisfaction Index among fast-food restaurants.