Chick-fil-A is in negotiations to open a location in Opelousas near Interstate 49.
The popular fast food chain is eyeing property at the southwest corner of the intersection of Landry and Wallior streets next to the RaceTrac gas station, said Bill Rodier, executive director of the St. Landry Economic Development office.
Stlandrynow.com first reported the development on Wednesday following a Tuesday Opelousas City Council meeting.
City officials have been working to improve the traffic signal at the intersection as well the water and sewer lines for the possible development and others in that area, Rodier said. Chick-fil-A has requested a turning lane off Landry Street to handle increased traffic, stlandrynow.com reported.
Both improvements could be complete by early January, Rodier said. Chick-fil-A has not yet purchased the property.
“If things go the way they’d like to go, they’d like to break ground in March,” Rodier said.
It would be the latest expansion by the popular chain in Acadiana and in south Louisiana. The company recently bought 5 acres in Lafayette at the corner of Johnston Street and Ridge Road for what would be the fourth stand-alone restaurant in the city.
Chick-fil-A also recently opened its first location in New Orleans with two more to follow.
The site in Opelousas would be the latest commercial development in that area, Rodier said. Billy’s Boudin & Cracklins will break ground on a location just east of Lowe’s along the I-49 Service Road, and Whataburger is in negotiations to open a location just south of that site, he said.