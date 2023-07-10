The Chick-fil-A on Louisiana Avenue will close Thursday and remain closed for three months for renovations, a company official said Monday.
The restaurant was granted a $2.2 million building permits from Lafayette Consolidated Government recently for work. Most of the work will be on the exterior with a focus on the drive-thru, but work will be done on the interior of the 3,291-square-foot building.
The popular quick-serve brand opened that location in late 2008 after it bought the property from Stirling Properties, who developed the shopping center at Louisiana Avenue and I-10, for just under $1 million, records show.
The company's newest location near at the corner of Johnston Street and Ridge Road is expected to open the first week of August, the source said.
This story will be updated.