Chris Granger entered the real estate business when he and his wife moved out of their first house in Grand Coteau. Instead of selling, he became a landlord.
They repeated that process as their family grew, and the process fed his interest in real estate. Soon he had a portfolio of nearly 40 rental properties Once he got a law office and his title company, Maison Title, established, his real estate side gig really took off, increasing over the past three years to more than 300 rental properties in Acadiana and beyond.
Granger moved that business to a small office on the edge of downtown Lafayette, and then later moved to a larger office in the old Petro House in the Freetown area.
“I’ve always had an infatuation with real estate,” said Granger, who will turn 35 next month. “I had really wanted to start focusing on downtown. I really love what they are doing. All these new restaurants are awesome, and I love coming down here with my kids on Sunday afternoons. It’s way different from the downtown when I was at UL.”
Granger made a splash a couple weeks ago when he paid $2.5 million for the old Jefferson Street Pub building in downtown Lafayette. He plans to utilize the two-story, 15,0000-square-foot building as an event center with plans to lease the former side bar to an Acadiana restaurant.
But once that news settled, a bigger picture of downtown began to materialize. For months, business owners and other leaders had wondered aloud: Will someone new step forward to invest in downtown? When will that wealth come off the sidelines and participate?
“I think in a lot of ways we’ve been trying to get the wealth off the sidelines, thinking it’s people at the ends of their careers,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority. “But there’s a set of people in their 30s and 40s who have enough wealth to get into the real estate game and an understanding of this is the place where they should be putting their money. They can also shape the community they want their families to stay in.”
Downtown has evolved into a major economic engine in Lafayette Parish over the past five years. Spurred by investments in three residential projects and others in the pipeline, downtown has secured more than $60 million in public investments to improve sidewalks, drainage, parking, lighting and parks, according to DDA officials.
There are now 7,000 people working each day in downtown Lafayette.
Granger’s investment shows outside investors are taking notice. Others are actively looking to invest, Begnaud said, but are in search of a commercial tenant to fill a prospective space.
“I think we have all worked really hard to get to the point where now other people are interested in doing some things,” said Setareh Mirian-Delcambre, a real estate agent with Latter & Blum and co-owner of Sunday’s Soda Fountain. “That’s encouraging for us to continue our investments and putting more money into downtown. It tells me we’re doing a great job whenever outside investors taken an interest and make investments, especially of this caliber."
How it started
The oldest of three children, Granger grew up in the St. Landry Parish town of Washington with a dad who was a welder and a mom who was preschool teacher. He was the first in his family to go to college, graduating from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2010 and Southern University Law Center in 2013.
He and his wife, Meghan, met while they attended different high schools. They are now parents to five boys, the youngest born three months ago.
Granger also has a lot of projects. Over the past 24 months, his real estate business Seven Oak Grand Coteau, has bought more than 20 properties in Lafayette Parish, court records show.
They ranged from old wood-frame houses in north Lafayette, including one on South Sterling Street that sold for $110,000, to the two-story, 40,000-square-foot office building at 1405 W. Pinhook Road that sold for an undisclosed amount while the deal to buy the old JSP building was pending.
“I don’t know of any other way to grow your wealth quicker than real estate,” Granger said. “If you do it right, you have other people paying for it, right? Your tenants. The ability to scale there can happen quickly. With my personality, I just move really, really fast.”
With the old JSP building, the residential aspect made it attractive. The upstairs has four one-bedroom units and a massive two-bedroom unit with windows that look out onto Jefferson Street.
Already a longtime landlord with an established team of maintenance crews, Granger noted the units will make for good cash flow.
“Chris is an extremely impressive young investor,” said Rex Moroux with Scout Real Estate, who brokered the deal. “A lot of energy and real smart. I think he’s thinking right. I think having that venue, really kind of turning that into a showpiece of downtown, is just the direction I think everybody wants downtown to go in, particularly in those blocks.”
How it's going
Granger’s plan to replace the Jefferson Street Pub with an event center, which will be called The Jefferson, and a restaurant on the side could help significantly change that section of downtown, Begnaud said.
The bar’s closure will mean less nighttime foot traffic on the 500 block of Jefferson Street, which is home to other night spots, and more daytime visitors. His concept, which he carefully noted could house a “long-standing, very well-known” Acadiana restaurant will do the same.
Across the street work is underway on a space that One Acadiana will eventually occupy.
“The 400 block has a lot of daytime vibrancy, but the 500 block still has some gaps to fill,” Begnaud said. “You’re looking at a JSP building that is only really open for special events and a couple nights a week. Across the street you’ve got retail open only during the day. We need more things open at more times so people can continue walking down the street in the direction of the (Acadiana Center for the Arts) or coming from the ACA and beyond.”
The building’s aesthetics will be an attraction for an event center concept, Mirian-Delcambre noted. It dates back to 1905 when it first opened to house the original Bank of Lafayette, and it still has the circular vault door found in old bank buildings.
It’s the only one along Jefferson Street with Classical Revival elements and the only commercial building in Lafayette Parish that features a classically designed domed pavilion entrance, historic documents show.
How successful it will be remains to be seen, but Moroux noted that it’s going to take people like Granger to continue to make things happen downtown.
“He’s a believer, and downtown is going to live and die by that,” he said. “The numbers don’t bear it out yet, and all the schematics and formulas we plug in, they’re not there yet for downtown. It’s going to take someone who believes in downtown.”