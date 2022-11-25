Louisianians have begun decorating their homes for Christmas, but it may come at a higher price than usual. Consumers are already expecting to shell out more for holiday gifts and food, but they should expect to spend even more for a Christmas tree this year, most experts said.
Christmas tree growers and dealers said consumers should shop early and be prepared to travel further and spend more than they have in the past — and be willing to explore alternate options if their dream trees aren't available.
Real Christmas trees are yet another item hit by inflation and supply chain woes.
“Everything has gone up from our fertilizers, pesticides and shipping,” Duana Juneau, owner of Sugar Mill Fields in Lecompte, said. “So an increase in prices is going happen on trees."
The Real Christmas Tree Board expects the festive firs to be 5% to 20% more expensive this year across the United States.
Juneau said Acadiana customers could expect to pay around $10 to $12 a foot and nearly $15 a foot for trees above 8 feet. That would make a 6-foot tree around $72 and put a 10-foot tree at $150 before any markups.
“It’s looking to be about a 20% to 30% increase over the last two years,” Jeffery Pollard of Pollard’s Riversbend Farm in North Carolina.
Pollard’s farm ships thousands of trees to the Lafayette area every year. The lot opened Wednesday. On Friday, it was packed with customers perusing trees that ranged in price from $50 to $175 for 5- to 7-foot trees. The taller tress were expected to arrive Saturday.
Inflation, supply chain issues
Why are Christmas trees more expensive? Experts cite the same reasons all consumer good are increasing in price. Inflation has been at historic highs over the past year. The average cost of fuel, which is needed to transport trees to places like warmer climates like southern Louisiana, has risen throughout the year. Fertilizer, which are a sizeable portion of growers' expenses, has increased in price by nearly 30 percent.
The increase in cost was only exacerbated by Russia’s evasion of Ukraine and is expected to cause more shortages domestically and globally. Russia is responsible for 14% of global fertilizer exports.
All this culminates in Christmas tree sellers increasing prices in order to stay afloat.
“It’s kind of expected [higher prices] with the price increase of everything,” Pollard said.
Supply chain issues have also affected tree farmers. It takes years of growth before Christmas trees have the honor of lighting up customers’ homes. Supply chain issues can push back the timetables for growers and leave them with less product than expected.
Juneau wanted to start growing Christmas trees on her Lecompte farm rather than shipping them in. Last year she ordered 400 trees, but the supplier could only provide her with 240.
“We’re getting less than what we did 5 years ago,” said Bernie Benoit of RGS Christmas Trees in Houma, “we’re getting half of what we normally get.”
Benoit does not grow his trees but instead orders them by the thousands and typically sells out long before Christmas. This year he ordered 5,000 trees and will receive less than 2,500 trees.
Benoit expects to raise his prices by $5 to $10 for a 6-foot tree.
“This year we will [increase prices], for the last several years we have not. I had no choice. I had to go up,” Benoit said.
Benoit also cites wildfires in California and Oregon for the shortage of trees. Those wildfires may have engulfed large Christmas tree farms. When customers and business owners could not find Christmas trees on the West coast they turned toward the central and southeastern parts of the country, Benoit said. Benoit and Juneau buy their trees from Michigan.
There have also been droughts in the Northwest over the past few years. Over five years, sustainable land available to grow Christmas trees in Oregon has shrunk by 24%, causing farms to increase their prices to make up for lack of inventory.
Making holiday memories
Despite all those issues, tree sellers expect to sell out of their products this year. They believe the Christmas spirit will continue to drive in customers even though they may have to dig a little deeper into their pockets. Benoit said he has seen holiday cheer persevere through more difficult times.
“We’ve had major disasters here like hurricanes and people still come out and buy a Christmas tree,” Benoit said.
“I don’t do this to get rich,” Benoit said, “I love the Christmas season and it’s my way to give back.”
Juneau does worry inflation could cause customers to buy smaller trees or purchase artificial trees.
But what her business offers is more than just a tree instead something priceless, she said. Which may just be enough to keep customers coming back.
“We sell an experience; you get to make memories with your family coming to pick your own tree.”