The Lafayette City Council could help pay for the costs of a national consultant to determine the best location for a new performing arts center.
Council chair Nanette Cook is expected to introduce a resolution during a Dec. 6 meeting to help fund a study by New York-based James Lima Planning & Development to aid in the site selection process for the eventual replacement for the Heymann Center.
Cook’s resolution comes on the heels of the Acadiana Center for the Arts offering up to $70,000 to help pay for the study by Lima and his team, which were recommended by Studer Community Group founder and Pensacola, Florida, philanthropist Quint Studer.
An initial cost estimate will be just over $120,000 and be conducted over six months, documents show.
“It’s incredibly exciting to be planning such a significant investment in a quality-of-life amenity for our city, and it is important that we undergo a rigorous planning process,” Cook said. “I take seriously the responsibility of ensuring that an appropriate level of public input about this project takes place.”
Any move by the council would be the latest in the process of Lafayette Consolidated Government finding a site to build a performing arts center to replace the Heymann Center. A previous study commissioned by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority indicated land owned by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette across from Cajun Field would be the most effective location.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory even announced a tentative agreement in which the city would lease the land from UL for $1 a year if that location is chosen.
But downtown leaders disagreed with points made in that study and are pushing for a center to be built downtown, possibly in the surface parking area next to the First Horizon tower.
Which site would give the biggest return on investment? That has not been determined, said incoming City Council Chair Glenn Lazard. The process, he noted, should focus on investing in the city becoming the best place to live.
ACA executive director Sam Oliver and others connected with Studer on a recent Leadership Exchange trip to Pensacola. Oliver's board has pledged up to $70,000 for Lima’s office to study the issue.
LCG was allocated $1 million in capital outlay funding earlier this year for planning and construction of a performing arts center.
"The work to date, including an impressively detailed study commissioned by LEDA, taught us a lot about the feasibility of the project and the potential for the project to be self-sustaining if well-planned,” Oliver said. “However, we are not over the finish line, and there’s work that needs to be done to help the council through the next major decisions. That's the goal of this proposal. We want to have leading experts guiding this once-in-a-century investment.”
A study from Lima’s group would include a number of public meetings and stakeholder conversations and will take a regional view of how the project could make the biggest financial impact. It would fall in line with the ACA’s strategic plan of pulling community leaders together on the topic to make the facility a cultural asset for Acadiana.
“ACA’s role is not to take sides in advocating for one site versus another,” Oliver said. “Our role is to take a proactive and nonpartisan approach to ensure a good process and good decisions are regarding this major cultural project.”