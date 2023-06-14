The city of Scott could become the next municipality in Lafayette Parish to become a big player in youth sports.
City officials finalized the purchase of just over 37 acres along Mills Street just north of the current park to expand its recreational footprint and offer facilities that would complement others in the area, Mayor Jan-Scott Richard said.
The city council approved a measure earlier this month to authorize the mayor to execute cash deeds to purchase the land. The city paid a combined $1.595 million for the lots, land records show. The Raggio family and Michelle McReynolds and Shane Duplechain were the sellers.
It’s the next step for the city, which overtook operations of the 17-acre Scott Park from Lafayette Consolidated Government three years ago. LCG, which still owns the property, recently funded upgrades to the park, which included installing turf fields and a sand volleyball court along with drainage work and other improvements, Richard said.
Now the acreage the city can devote to youth sports will be triple its current size.
“We won’t be on the magnitude of Broussard or Youngsville, nor do we want to be,” Richard said. “But we can expand our footprint to incorporate some more recreational components that we don’t have. The residential growth is really at a high level here, and all these people moving in are going to want better opportunities for their kids. What better place to do it than in your own backyard?”
The city’s plans for the land will be determined later, but it could include an indoor facility, Richard said, something that other complexes in the parish do not have. A recent analysis of the recreational facilities in the parish commissioned by the Lafayette Travel pointed at a “serious lack of indoor facilities” as the biggest weakness.
In recent years youth sports has been the biggest growth area for tourism in Lafayette Parish, according to data from Lafayette Travel. Last year the area hosted 113 events, which led to more than 46,000 hotel room nights and an economic impact of over $23 million, which was almost double 2020’s totals.
To help fund the project, Scott officials will put a 5% hotel occupancy tax on the ballot in October. It’s a measure city officials approved back in 2014, Richard said, but it was never put on the ballot.
The property extends to the frontage road along Interstate 10 and could give the complex ideal visibility, Richard said. The area already has hotels nearby and a commercial base of restaurants and retail as a complement.
“I think it’s going to be extremely advantageous for us and for promoting future events at the park,” he said. “Recreation is important, but there’s other components that I think we can add that other municipalities don’t have to give us something a little bit different because of the visibility. So we’re going to have those conversations and make sure the public is involved.”