After two years of ample job offers, Louisiana’s college graduates may find the market leaner for spring and summer graduates.
The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the job market is slowing some, with downturns in software jobs, financial services and biotechnology.
The newspaper reported that unemployment for those in the 20-24 year old bracket was 4.6% in February, double that for the same age group, 2.3%, in December 2021.
“The economy is slowing and there is some fear of a recession,” Gary Wagner, economics professor and Acadiana business economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said last week. “Some employers are holding back. Our hiring is still strong here, but it may slow in the latter part of 2023 into early 2024.”
Wagner said Louisiana is experiencing an economy that's slowing down along the lines of those elsewhere in the country. Real estate — red hot last year — is less so this year. There’s some slowdown in the technology sector, with companies like Facebook and Microsoft lagging.
“Times were good then,” Wagner said of the last couple of years, “less so now.”
Some jobs are plentiful, and employers can scarcely recruit enough graduates to fill them, especially in Acadiana. Those include nursing and healthcare and teaching.
At the community college level, workforce training programs can barely produce enough program completers to fill jobs like truckers, electricians and welders. Toni Celestine, director of career and testing services at South Louisiana Community College, said those who complete the drafting program find jobs available. It’s the same with diesel technicians.
She said when the pandemic started in March 2020, companies like Amazon hustled to find employees because, with fewer people shopping at stores, consumers turned to online to order products. Now many consumers have resumed their former shopping habits and are returning to malls and big box stores.
Kimberly Billeaudeau, director of Career Services at UL Lafayette, said the outlook for jobs for graduates was promising in the fall, but less so this spring. Still, she said, the job market it pretty strong in southwestern Louisiana, and she is seeing increases in the number of companies coming on campus to recruit this year's graduates.
“Local economic development offices are doing great jobs in bringing in companies that hire locally,” she said. “We had our career fair in late February and it was the largest ever — more than 150 employers for all majors. It was a very healthy turnout.”
She said information technology jobs were more scarce in some places, but locally employers like CGI continue to make hires. Other companies that need IT workers, like LHC, have been hiring, too. Hiring for energy jobs has started to rebound.
Celestine and Billeaudeau both said that while the pandemic created disruption for college students, it also helped them develop new skills and to become more resilient. Students were forced into new learning environments and adjusted quickly to online learning and classes on Zoom.
Midway through the semester, they turned on a dime to make adjustments in how they studied, researched and delivered academically — from high school to college. Now students don’t blink at hybrid learning or hybrid jobs — with some days in the office and some days working from home.
Celestine said that workforce students are adapting to social and economic changes, as well. For example, as the United States shifts from fossil fuel use to electric vehicles, auto mechanic students are learning how to service and maintain hybrid and electrical cars. It's a different world, and students are transitioning with the times.
SLCC has been operating job fairs at many of their nine campuses located in eight southwestern Louisiana parishes. Celestine said to prepare students for job interviews, her office has been helping them prepare their resumes, has prepared them with mock job interviews and has worked with them to polish their soft skills both for job interviews and for adjusting to their new workplaces. That means learning to get to work on time, dressing and acting professionally and showing a good work ethic.
Billeaudeau said that recent graduates have different outlooks about their careers, too, some of which were formed during the pandemic. Many graduates want a healthy work-life balance and want to know that their employers care about the community. Some can — and want to — work from home.
“Students are different in their job expectations,” Billeaudeau said. “That’s a great thing.”
Celestine said companies like CGI make intentional actions to show their goodwill toward the community through such actions as community workdays.
While some soon-to-be graduates have locked down their employment, others are just starting their search. At SLCC’s Abbeville campus, Wendy Thibodeaux of Erath, who is completing a licensed practical nursing program, said she’s been so busy with classes she hasn’t had time to seek employment yet.
Thibodeaux returned to the classroom after raising her children — now 26, 25 and 20. When the youngest prepared for a community college program, she decided she wanted to give up her retail job and pursue a nursing degree. She already held a two-year degree from UL Lafayette.
She was touring a job fair on campus Monday.
“My classmates say there is a lot of opportunity out there,” she said. “I would like to work in a clinic or in a family practice.”
Jacques Theriot of St. Martin Parish said he’ll complete a welding training program in the summer. He said with the right certification, there are a few good prospects.
“There is nothing short of opportunity here,” he said. “If you don’t talk to people, you’re missing out. There are always openings around here.”
Lindsey Leger, a recruiter for Acadian Cos., said the company is trying to find people who would train as EMTs. But Acadian hires a lot more than EMTs.
“We have many departments at Acadian,” she said, citing welders and mechanics as just a couple of jobs Acadian often fills in addition to EMTs. “We service the ambulance fleet and maintain our equipment. We do our own fleet body work.”
Paul J. Vedros, staff manager and registered representative for Western & Southern Life, said he was looking for graduates who would want to work in insurance, retirement and investment programs.
“We hire people from all different backgrounds,” he said. Teachers, coaches and ex-military people often make good employees.
Wagner said if the right job doesn’t present itself to graduates this spring, they should consider entering the workforce and taking jobs they might not usually take.
“Show your soft skills,” he said. “You can get the right position later.”