The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property.
D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
The 85,000-square-foot shopping center is anchored by Simoneaud’s Grocery and a Dollar General store along with other retail and entertainment stores.
D’Argent is planning upgrades for the property and will work with tenants to “enhance the mall’s appeal to customers,” Giallanardo said.
"Our goal is to create a vibrant, dynamic shopping destination that serves the needs of the community and provides a great place for people to shop, dine and enjoy entertainment in New Iberia,” he said. “We are focused on bringing new dining to the center for 2023.”
D’Argent Companies, which marked 25 years in October, has 200 projects in 10 states. It hopes to buy another multi-tenant shopping center before March, Giallonardo said.